Angry mob damages businessman’s house

Angry students from Mawila Private Secondary School and villagers near the school in Liwonde have damaged a businessman’s house after suspecting the owner of kidnapping a female student from the school.

The house which was destroyed on Tuesday belongs to 50-yerar-old Victor Ntuwa who is a businessman in the area.

Public Relations Officer for Machinga police Davie Sulumba said the mob suspected Ntuwa of kidnapping a 21-year-old female student from the institution who went missing on Thursday 9 March this year.

“Upon hearing that the female student was being held at Ntuwa’s house the students and some villagers in the district damaged and stole property of Ntuwa,” he explained.

However, after vandalising businessman’s house the mob did not find the missing student in the house. Sulumba said after the police were informed on the issue they rushed to the scene.

The law enforcers and the mob were involved in clashes which forced the police to fire teargas at the group.

Police later managed to arrest eight students and some villagers.

The suspects are currently behind bars on the offence of malicious damage.

The suspects will appear before court when police investigations are done. 50-year-old Victor Ntuwa comes from Nkumba village, Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi district.