Malawi Red Cross builds VIP latrines

As one way of improving sanitation in primary schools, Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has built Ventilated Improved (VIP) latrines at Chigumula Full Primary School in Mangochi.

Icelandic Red Cross funded the project of constructing the latrines.

Icelandic Red Cross has since commended MRCS’s approach towards the implementation of the Community Resilience Project Which is being funded by a consortium of four National Societies including Danish, Finish, Icelandic and the Italian Red Cross national societies.

In his remarks after handing over the latrines, Icelandic Red Cross President Sveinn Kristinsson said he was satisfied with the project implementation progress and the approach followed.

Kristinsson assured MRCS of Icelandic Red Cross’s continued support to MRCS.

MRCS President Levison Changole thanked the Icelandic Red Cross for the partnership and financial support provided to MRCS.

Changole assured the consortium donors through Kristinsson that MRCS will ensure that there is accountability and transparency throughout the implementation of the project.

Kristinsson who was accompanied by the Icelandic Red Cross Secretary General and the Icelandic Red Cross desk officer for Southern Africa Region paid a one week visit to Malawi to appreciate progress of the implementation of the four year Community Resilience Project which Icelandic Red Cross is funding through a consortium.

While in Malawi, the Icelandic Red Cross delegation visited Mangochi and Mwanza divisions where a number of activities were showcased. Community Resilience Project focuses on Health, WASH, Disaster Management, Social Inclusion and Organisational Development as its result areas.

The objective is to see to it that deprived communities in the target districts of Chikhwawa, Mangochi and Mwanza are increasingly resilient by using a holistic approach.