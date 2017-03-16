Only 16 teams to be allowed in Simama league

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has said that this season only 16 teams will be allowed to play in the Simama league which had over 20 teams last season.

General secretary for NRFA Masiya Nyasulu told Malawi24 that the decision has been made to reduce cases of teams failing to honour fixtures.

“We are expecting stiff competition plus those teams to participate should assure us of fulfilling all the assignments otherwise they will be dropped before kicking the ball.

“There are many teams which have shown interest. NRFA Exco are meeting next week Wednesday to map the way forward. Our plan is to have 16 teams should we have pressure from teams we will not exceed 18 maximum,” said Nyasulu.

The association will meet teams on Saturday, 18 March and they will discuss several issues including the Mpira connect programme

Mpira connect is a programme which is aimed at making sure that all clubs, players, officials, referees, coaches and administrators in the league have been registered in order to curb age cheating and careless movement of players.

Last season NRFA registered more than 20 teams but five were suspended during the season as they were failing to fulfil their fixtures.