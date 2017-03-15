I didn’t incite Malawians to revolt – Chakwera

Leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera has denied claims that he incited Malawians to revolt when he made a statement to criticise President Peter Mutharika’s administration over a week ago.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader has been criticised by some quarters for saying that Malawians will revolt if government fails to solve the problems currently rocking the country.

However, Chakwera has denied using the word revolt saying he only reminded government that the constitution allows Malawians to express their views when things are not going well in the country.

“I did not use the word revolt, but what am saying is that the constitution of Malawi has provision that say that people can express their views within the mandate of the law in times when government is not responding to the needs of the country,” said Chakwera.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Supreme Council of Malawi has slammed Chakwera saying the word revolt was not supposed to come from the leader of opposition who is also a reverend.

The officials from the council further claimed that as a person who once stood at the pulpit preaching the word of God, Chakwera should have come in with solutions to the country’s problems rather than calling for a revolt.

A political scientist in the country has also condemned Chakwera for calling for a revolt saying that will not bring solutions to the challenges facing the country.