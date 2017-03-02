Demonstrations on today

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has granted a go ahead to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to hold peaceful demonstrations demanding transparency, accountability, and an end to impunity in the country.

According to a statement that has been released by the City Council dated 28th February and signed by the council’s Chief Executive Officer Moza Zeleza, the council has approved that the demonstrations will be held on Thursday, 2nd March and people will start to congregate from 7am and demonstrations shall commence from 9am to 12:00 noon.

According to the statement, the route for the demonstrations will be from Area 18 roundabout to City Centre roundabout and back to Parliament roundabout where a petition will be read out and delivered to the speaker of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the council has assured citizens that the Malawi Police Service will provide required security, maintain peace and order and ensure strict observance of the law during the protests.

“The organisers shall provide 21 marshals who shall put on white T-shirts and work together with Malawi Police. All protesters shall put on red attire for easy identification.

“All parties concerned shall duly communicate these resolutions to everyone involved in the implementation of the planned demonstrations and that these resolutions shall be binding to all parties concerned,” reads part of the statement.