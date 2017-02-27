Malawians to protest demanding transparency, accountability from leaders

A group of concerned citizens has written the speaker of the national Assembly and the Malawi police service informing them of their planned demonstrations next month.

This is according to a joint press statement released today, signed by, Human rights activist Billy Mayaya, Director for Cedep, Gift Trapence and Macdonald Sembereka.

The statement states that the demonstrations will be held only in the capital city of Lilongwe on March 2nd 2017.

According to the three human rights activists who pressed their signatures on the statement, the aim of the demonstration is to end impunity and also to demand transparency and accountability in the country.

On this day, demonstrators will congregate at the area 18 roundabout and they will march towards city center roundabout.

The statement further said afterwards, demonstrators will march towards the parliament building where their petition will be read loud and delivered to the speaker of the parliament.

“This letter is to notify you of our intention to hold peaceful demonstrations on the 2nd March to demand transparency and accountability and an immediate end to impunity. Through this communication we are requesting the presence of the police to provide support in accordance with the law.”It reads in part.

According to the concerned citizens, the country needs transparency and accountability in all what it will be doing.

This follows the recent maize gate scandal and the revelations that millions of cash were been found in his residence during a raid conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau last week.