More trouble: BB supporters committee dissolves Board of Trustees

Nyasa Big Bullets executive supporters committee has dissolved the team’s Board of Trustees following the resignation of Chairman James Busile and his vice Fred Kwacha.

Speaking during a meeting at Bullets’ club house in Blantyre on Wednesday afternoon, the committee’ General Secretary Mabvuto Chiwambo said the resignation of the two means that the whole Board of Trustees committee is no longer in operation.

The meeting, which was organised by the supporters committee as one way of bringing sanity amongst supporters over main executive committee’ elections, resolved to appoint a new Board of Trustees committee to lead the team during the elections period.

“The resignation of Chairman James Busile and his vice Fred Kwacha means the whole Board of Trustees is no longer in operation. As a result, we will approach people who can temporarily fill in the gap that has been left by the ex-committee members until the elections are held this month,” Chiwambo said.

He also revealed that the current Board of Trustees members’ term of office expired since they have been in the committee for 8 years now.

“We ushered in the current Board of Trustees members in 2009 and as per our constitution, their term of office expired since they have served for 8 years now so letting go of them won’t be a big deal at all since their time is already up,” explained the flamboyant Chiwambo.

During the meeting, supporters Chairman Stone Mwamadi told the gathering that polls will be held on March 18 and that all positions will be contested by interested candidates.

“We are following what was agreed during the just ended Annual General Meeting in Zomba last month. As supporters chairman, I am announcing that elections for the main executive committee will go ahead as planned with all the positions up for grabs,” he said.

There have been disagreements between supporters committee and the Board of Trustees over the latters’ decision to have the positions of General Secretary and Treasurer scrapped off during the polls, a move which has been hugely criticized by the Mwamadi led committee.