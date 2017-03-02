CSOs dwelling on issues that cannot help Malawians – analyst

A political scientist in the country says Civil Society Organisations (CSO) calling for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera to be probed are dwelling on things that cannot not help Malawians.

This is coming at a time when some CSOs have asked authorities to investigate Chakwera so that he should explain where he got the money he is using to build his mansion in Lilongwe.

The CSOs made the demands after Chakwera asked President Peter Mutharika to order the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to search all the cabinet ministers’ houses following an incident where huge amount of money was found in the house of former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda.

Speaking to Malawi24, one of the political scientists in the country Wonderful Mkhutche said what is happening between the CSOs and the leader of MCP shows that cheap politics is taking place.

“Cheap politics is at play here, Chakwera cannot conclude that all ministers have foreign exchange currencies in their homes just because one of them was caught with it, he is delving into opportunist politics and for the CSOs as well to be asking Dr. Chakwera on how he built his mansion, are dwelling on things that cannot help us,” said Mkhutche.

He added that if the leader of MCP has evidence that some ministers are in the wrong like Chaponda and again if the CSOs have evidence that Chakwera built a mansion using money that he cannot account for let them take the issue to the right authorities for action.

When asked if he thinks the CSOs have been influenced by government behind doors to question the MCP leader, Mkhutche said sometimes it is hard to trust CSOs in the country.

“You can never tell, CSOs in Malawi cannot be trusted sometimes. There can be an invisible hand in their words but if not there is simple conclusion, that they too just like Malawians are fed up seeing Chakwera not providing a strong political opposition,” he said.

According to Mkhutche, Malawians want Chakwera to rise above the petty criticism that has recently characterised him.