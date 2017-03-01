FAM donates items worth K5m to KCH

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Tuesday morning donated items worth K5 million to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

The money for the items came from a charity match between Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets played just a week before the start of last season.

The match ended 2-nil in favour of Bullets and every penny that was realized from the gates went straight to charity.

And presenting the donation on behalf of the FA, Vice President James Mwenda said the charity shield is now an annual event and whatever will be collected will be donated to various institution across the country.

“This is now an annual event and we will be rotating in terms of donating whatever we collect after any charity match to various institutions across the country. We are very grateful to supporters who patronised last year’s match where we collected money to enable us buy all these items,” Mwenda told reporters.

And receiving the items on behalf of KCH was Dr Henry Phiri who thanked the FA for the gesture saying the donation was timely.

“The donation is timely since the hospital was lacking stretchers to transfer patients within the area. We are asking the FA to continue doing this because our hospitals lack necessary equipment,” he explained.

The donation was in form of parcels and patients trolleys.

This year’s charity shield match will be played on 2nd April and will be between last year’s TNM Super League champions Kamuzu Barracks and Presidential Cup winners Big Bullets.