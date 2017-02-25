SA govt told to protect migrants

Amnesty International has asked South African authorities to ensure adequate protection for all refugees and migrants living in South Africa, amid protests and xenophobic attacks in different parts of the country.

Two protests happened on Thursday in different parts of Pretoria, Atteridgeville and Mamelodi, against high inequality, poverty and unemployment in the country.

According to Amnesty, the situation remained tense on Thursday, with confrontations and violence occurring between the groups.

“The situation in Pretoria is precariously balanced and could easily escalate into serious violence. To avoid a bloody and wholly unnecessary conclusion to this standoff, the authorities must take all measures necessary to ensure that violence does not escalate and to facilitate the assembly of those who are demonstrating peacefully,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Southern Africa.

He added that the organisation believes that the latest spiralling of xenophobic tension is being fuelled, in part, by longstanding police and criminal justice failures, including a failure to address toxic populist rhetoric that blames and scapegoats refugees and migrants for crime, unemployment, and other social problems.

“South African authorities have largely failed to address the outbreak of xenophobic crimes that has been seen in the country since at least 2008 and bring those responsible to justice. Failure to act upon this sends a worrisome message that such acts are tolerated by the authorities.

“While respecting the freedom to express frustrations on socio-economic problems, the authorities have a duty to ensure effective strategies are in place to protect refugees, migrants and asylum seekers in South Africa against xenophobic attacks,” said Muchena.