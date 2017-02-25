Crocodile kills man in Mangochi

A 17-year-old man identified as Gift Mwandidi died on Wednesday after being bitten by a crocodile at Kazembe Dock along Shire River in Mangochi district.

According to Mangochi police spokesperson Rodrick Maida, on the fateful day the deceased went to Kazembe Dock for bathing.

While bathing he was attacked by a crocodile which carried him into deep waters. Fishermen who were around chased the crocodile using canoes.

“Sensing danger the crocodile run away for its life leaving the victim unconscious with severe multiple injuries on both ribs,” said Maida.

The victim was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Postmortem conducted at Mangochi District Hospital revealed that death was due to loss of blood and suffocation.

The matter was reported to wildlife personnel for further action as the crocodile is fierce in search of its prey.

Gift hailed from Kazembe Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.