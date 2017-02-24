Mutharika is the champion of corruption – Chakwera

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has no kind words for President Peter Mutharika at the back of revelations that one of his cabinet Ministers has been found with millions of money at his residence.

In a statement, leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera makes mention that Mutharika’s approach towards the infamous maizegate scandal leaves a lot to be desired and only shows that he (Mutharika) condones corruption.

“The President thinks that he will hoodwink Malawians and that Malawians will be fooled by the smokescreen, I am here to tell President Mutharika that all Malawians and I are not satisfied with the scapegoat. Mutharika has nurtured, caressed and promoted corruption in Malawi. We demand answers.

“Mutharika’s actions and reactions to the Maize-Gate enquiry and its subsequent report have left a lot to be desired,” reads a part of the statement.

According to Chakwera, Mutharika’s firing of George Chaponda is in it self not enough.

Mutharika axed Chaponda earlier this week in the wake of him being found with up to MK124,000,000.00 and US$58,000.00 (fifty eight thousand United States dollars), besides other currencies at his home in Area 10 in Lilongwe.

Chaponda has since ordered Mutharika to immediately take steps to secure the removal of Dr. George Chaponda from every office he holds within the Democratic Progressive Party so as to show the Malawian people that the Democratic Progressive Party is learning to be a party of morals.

In addition the opposition leader while saying that Mutharika has failed to uphold the Republican Constitution, particularly Section 7 which provides that “The executive shall be responsible for the initiation of policies and legislation and for the implementation of the laws which embody the express wishes of the people of Malawi and which promote the principles of this Constitution” says that Malawians need to know that the DPP government is also corrupt.

He has also called on Mutharika to remove every official of the Malawi Government at ADMARC, who had a hand in any fraudulent, unauthorized, or unlawful activities of ADMARC in the course of facilitating the maize deal, including members of ADMARC’s Internal Procurement Committee.

Mutharika’s government has come under fire over a series of monetary scandals but the DPP has kept saying it is making strides towards ending corruption.

The DPP has in a number of times hit back at the opposition’s reactions to matters of this sort as merely ‘political’ and made out of frustration.