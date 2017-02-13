Devotion: Don’t go by crowds

Exodus 23 : 2 ” You shall not follow a crowd to do evil; nor shall you bear witness at a trial so as to side with a multitude to pervert justice.”

Majority rule may work well in politics but not in the things of God. We dont just follow multitudes but we do what is right according to the Word of God.

Matt 7:13-14 “Enter through the narrow gate, because the gate is wide and the way is spacious that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. But the gate is narrow and the way is difficult that leads to life, and there are few who find it.” Narrow path is the path taken by few but has a good ending. This is the path of righteousness. This path begins when you get born again. Unless you are born again, you cannot see the Kingdom(John3:3). When you are born again, you are in the narrow path which many don’t want to pursue.

Narrow path also means doing certain good things which crowds or majority don’t want to attempt. This may be working on projects,doing certain businesses, pursuing certain ideas and dreams which many don’t want to do. Be willing to do things many don’t want to do and you will be able to get results many have failed to get. Do the uncommon and you will enjoy the uncommon results.

There is a thin line between a foolish person and a great person. What people call foolish because it was never attempted by anyone, when it works they will call you great. David was considered out of his mind when he sacrificed to fight the giant Goliath. He did uncommon action and enjoyed uncommon results.

The fact that it was never done before doesn’t mean it cannot be done. Common things bring common results. Refuse to be common. You are not common. Dont fo by majority. Do the right thing even if majority hasn’t endorsed it. Our God made each one to be unique.Psalm 139:14″ I will praise you; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made..”

Confess aloud:

I am above and not below. I refuse to do be common. I choose to do it differently according to the leading of the Spirit. I am a success now and always. I will do the unusual and will get unusual results. In Jesus Name. Amen.

