Court to decide on Chaponda’s suspension tomorrow

Malawi’s supreme court of appeal is to make its ruling on the suspension of minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda on Friday.

Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale challenged the suspension of Chaponda by Judge John Chirwa.

On two occasions, Judge Chirwa while sitting at Mzuzu high court refused to reverse his decision to have Chaponda stopped from conducting ministerial duties.

The suspension followed an application by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who challenged President Peter Mutharika’s decision not to fire Chaponda to pave way for smooth investigation into dubious transactions that Malawi had in the maize deal.

The CSOs argued that Chaponda was likely to jeopardize investigations on the maize deal that Malawi had in the neighbouring country.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, Kaphale disclosed that application by the CSOs was made for fear of unknown hence no need to have Chaponda suspended.

However, Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu said he is to go through the documents served to him from both parties before making a ruling.