Bullets make U-turn: Gabeya’s move to Highlands Park not over

…Bullets to clear the player as a free agent

The 20-year-old Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames defender was offered a 2-year contract at Highlands Park after successfully passing his trials but the deal collapsed in the eleventh hour when the two teams failed to agree on the transfer fee.

Initially, Bullets were told that the transfer fee was K5 million but were surprised to hear that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit had offered K28 million for the services of Miracle Gabeya.

This forced Bullets to pull out of the deal as they were not happy with the whole arrangement.

Now, after returning back to Malawi last week, Gabeya could see his dream move to South Africa coming to reality again following Bullets’ decision to have him cleared as a free agent.

According to Bullets Chairman Noel Lipipa, the two parties will hold a crunch meeting on Thursday this week to map the way forward for the player to seal his move.

“We were told that our friends had offered to pay us K5 million for the player but we were surprised to hear that K28 million was on the table for Gabeya to be transfered.”

“This left us in limbo as we were not sure of the exact amount offered on the table so we pulled out of the deal but we will be having a meeting with Highlands Park officials on Thursday to clear the player as a free agent and then receive K28 million in return,” he said.

Bullets were hugely criticized for blocking the move by Patrick Mabedi, who, according to reports, was the one facilitating the deal.

However, Lipipa made it clear that his management will never allow intermediaries to benefit more than a club in any transfer activity.

In his sentiments, Mabedi blamed Lipipa’s led executive committee for being selfish despite being aware of how local players are paid when playing in Malawi.

Bullets will terminate Gabeya’ contract so that he is allowed to join Highlanders Park as a free agent following the closure of international transfer window last week.