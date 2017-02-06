Devotion: Know the ways of God

Hebrews 3 : 10-11 ” That is why I was angry with that generation, and I said, ‘Their hearts are always going astray, and they have not known my ways.’ So I declared on oath in my anger, ‘They shall never enter my rest.”

God’s desire is that we should know His ways and walk in them and have rest in him. The scripture above says God was angry with the unrepentant generation and hence he didn’t show them His ways otherwise He is so willing to reveal them to anyone who does the Word. Moses was shown the ways of God. Psalm 103 : 7 ” He made known his ways to Moses, his deeds to the people of Israel.”

David also asked to know the ways of God and he was shown.Psalms 27 : 11 ” Teach me Your way, O Lord, and lead me in a plain and even path because of my enemies.”

The most misinterpreted scripture is Isaiah 55. This scripture God was addressing to sinners and wicked people that their ways and thoughts are different from that of God. Unfortunately even the children of God quote it as if it was addressed to them. Isaiah 55 : 7-8 “Let the WICKED forsake his WAY and the EVIL MAN his THOUGHTS. Let him turn to the LORD, and he will have mercy on him, and to our God, for he will freely pardon. “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the LORD.”

His ways are in His Word. Study the Word and you will know His ways. Be at rest by studying and meditating upon His Word. In Hos ways you cannot go wrong in everything you do. The wicked and sinners who don’t know the Word are the ones whose ways are different from God’s.

Additional scripture:Psalms 1 : 2-3 “But his delight is in the law of the LORD, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither. Whatever he does prospers.”

Confession

I have the Word of God and I operate in His ways. I get the right results because am led by the Word of God. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Be born again to know His ways. +265888326247 or +265888704227