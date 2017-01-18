18 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:43 AM

Govt making efforts to reduce maternal deaths

The Malawi Government says it is working with several partners to make sure that maternal and newborn deaths are reduced.

This was said in Ntcheu where representatives from Germany and Norwegian embassies went to appreciate how maternal and newborn deaths are being reduced at Ntcheu district hospital.

Minister of Health Peter Kumpalume said as government they are making efforts together with other partners to see to it that no mother and child dies during childbirth.

Kumpalume thanked the Norwegian Embassy as well as the people of Germany for supporting Malawi in reducing maternal and newborn deaths.

“We are always grateful to the Norwegian Embassy and people from Germany for the support they render to programs looking into maternal and newborn health,” said Kumpalume.

He added that the number of women giving birth in hospitals is increasing because of the funds partners have been giving to the ministry and this is leading to reduced number of maternal and new born deaths.

On his part, a representative for the donors said they are happy with the progress the program is showing as there is a lot of positive results and it also show that things can be better than they are.