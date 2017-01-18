18 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:42 AM

Police officer dies after taking herbs

A police officer has died after taking dangerous herbs in Nkhatabay district.

Reports that Malawi24 has gathered indicate that the deceased identified as Friday Kalonjere of Nkhatabay Police Station visited a herbalist together with his friend.

The two went to a herbalist known as Rabson Milanzi of Mongola village, Traditional Authority Nkanda in Mulanje district.

At the herbalist’s, they were given herbs but as soon as they took them the two began feeling unwell and when they left the herbalist’s premises the police officer began vomiting and collapsed instantly.

The two were rushed to the hospital where the police officer was pronounced dead before getting any treatment.

The other victim is still unconscious at the hospital.