13 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:22 AM

First lady hails China for supporting Malawi

Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has expressed gratitude over support that government of China is giving to Malawi government which she said is aimed at developing the country.

Speaking during the Chinese New Year celebrations at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, Mutharika said China has beautified the city of Lilongwe with BICC and Parliament Buildings and at the same time supported Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM).

“I commend the People’s Republic of China for the financial and technical support rendered to various sectors such as infrastructure development, agriculture, health, information and communication technology among others,” she said.

Mutharika added that China and Malawi in 2010 signed a cultural bilateral agreement and since then there have been regular cultural exchange programmes between the two countries.

Apart from commemorating the Chinese New year, Mutharika said the event was a double celebration as they were also celebrating the ninth anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Malawi.

According to Mutharika, BEAM is in partnership with China and looking forward to more collaboration with China in the year 2017 and beyond.

People’s Republic of China Ambassador to Malawi, Shi Ting Wang said this year’s Chinese New Year falls on January 28 and that it is an important occasion for the Chinese people.

He said: “Our culture and people to people exchange visits has also brought about tremendous achievements.”