11 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:03 PM

Teacher arrested for raping, impregnating learner

Police in Machinga district on Monday arrested a 25 year-old primary school teacher for raping and impregnating a 14 year-old Standard 8 learner.

Machinga police public relations officer Davie Sulumba confirmed the arrest with Malawi24 and identified the rapist as Umali James Kambona.

He said the victim’s father reported the matter to the law enforcers on Sunday after noticing that his daughter is pregnant.

According to Sulumba, the victim revealed that the teacher started sexually abusing her last year.

“The victim was then taken to Mposa health centre for pregnant test where it was revealed that the she is pregnant,” Sulumba said.

The teacher will now answer charges of defilement as he acted contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

Sulumba said the teacher took advantage and sexually abused the girl because she was his student, something which he said will affect her education.

“I advise teachers who abuse their learners that police will not rest until they are apprehended,” he added.

According to the teaching profession code of conduct and education act in Malawi, a teacher is not supposed to be in a sexual relationship with any learner be it of a primary or secondary level.

Umali James Kambona comes from Sawawa village in the area of Traditional Authority Chamba in Machinga district.