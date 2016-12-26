26 December 2016 Last updated at: 3:32 PM

Moyale hit four past Epac

Moyale Barracks wrapped up their 2016 Tnm Super League season in style by thrashing Epac FC 4-0.

Moyale’s Gastin Simkonda put the soldiers ahead after scoring through a header early in the first half before Khuda Muyaba added the second two minutes before half time.

After recess, Moyale continued to dominate the game and they made it 3-0 on 53 minutes through Lovemore Mitengo. Four minutes later Wiseman Kamanga completed the rout.

After the game, Epac’s Audrey Makonyola blamed his players’ attitude and the absence of first choice goalkeeper Tione Tembo for the loss.

“My boys were not in the mood today and the missing of our first choice goalkeeper Tione Tembo affected us a lot as he is suspended, but anyway our dream was to finish on top eight but mission impossible here, lucky enough we are still on a good position,” said Makonyola.

His counterpart Collins Nkuna said the win was a Christmas gift to their supporters. Moyale have finished the season with 44 points and are on position 7 while Epac have 34 points and are on position 11.