Relief food stolen in Blantyre

Food items meant for Cyclone Freddy survivors have been reportedly stolen from a store room at a camp in Blantyre.

Published media reports indicate that the store room where the items were kept was looted on Thursday night at Kapeni Demonstration School Camp in Blantyre.

Reports also indicate that some people tasked with transporting the relief items have been stealing some of the items.

A video shared on social media show Cyclone Freddy survivors complaining that they did not receive any food because items had been stolen from the stores.

“They were hoarding the items. They only gave us food in the morning and did not provide any during the rest of the day. Then we later found out that the items had been stolen,” one of the women said in the video.

In Malawi, Cyclone Freddy has killed 438 people with 918 injured and 282 reported missing.

The storm has displaced of 300,000 people and they are being kept in camps across 10 districts in the Southern Region

Since the onset of the disaster caused by Cyclone Freddy, well-wishers have been donating relief items such as food, blankets and clothes to assist people affected by the disaster.

Malawi’s neighbours Zambia and Tanzania have also chipped in with humanitarian assistance.

