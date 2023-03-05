Steven Kayuni appointed Principal Secretary for ‘Police’

Former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steven Kayuni has been appointed as Principal Secretary at the Ministry of Homeland Security which is responsible for Malawi Police.

Kayuni is the new Principal Secretary – Legal at the Ministry of Homeland Security. Apart from the Police, the Ministry is also responsible for Prison and immigration services.

Reports indicate that Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba has written to Kayuni and informed him of his new appointment.

President Lazarus Chakwera fired Kayuni in January this year after his complaint led to the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau director general Martha Chizuma.

Kayuni complained to police that Chizuma in a leaked audio in January last year

described him as corrupt and compromised.

Police in the early hours of December 6 last year invaded Chizuma’s residence where they arrested her and drove her to a police station outside of Lilongwe city.

Commentators said the manner of the arrest over such a matter was meant to intimidate Chizuma.

A commission of inquiry into the arrest faulted the conduct of Malawi Police and Kayuni. The inquiry led to the firing of Kayuni as DPP.

It was also revealed by the inquiry that Kayuni’s complaint against came after Chizuma’s ACB launched investigations into Kayuni over K5 million allowances obtained for a trip he never undertook.

Follow us on Twitter:https://twitter.com/Malawi24