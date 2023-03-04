Devotion: Beyond asking

The bible says in the book of Matthew on chapter 7 from verse 7 to 8 that: “Ask, and it will be given you. Seek, and you will find. Knock, and it will be opened for you. For everyone who asks receives. He who seeks finds. To him who knocks it will be opened.”

Asking in prayer is very good step but may sometimes not be the only one. The opening scripture says we also seek and knock and that requires an action.

You prayed, yes therefore take an action of faith. There are certain things that need our involvement in order to see the manifestation of prayer. For example, you prayed for academic excellence, you must also seek books. You prayed for a job, you can knock at people’s doors using your application.

However, using the order in the opening scripture, the asking should be done first before you take any action. We pray and as we pray the Spirit of God will give us direction. Avoid taking action without any guidance.

In Acts chapter 13 verse 2 we read that: “One day, the believers were meeting together. They were praying. And they were saying how very great and powerful God is. They were also fasting. While they were together that day, the Holy Spirit spoke to them. ‘I have chosen Barnabas and Saul to do a special work’, he said. ‘Let them go now for me.”

If you just start doing it without first asking the Lord, you may do it in vain. So lay foundation of prayer and build your actions based on your prayer.

And Psalms chapter 127 verse 1 says: “Unless the LORD builds the house, they labor in vain who build it. Unless the LORD watches over the city, the watchman guards it in vain.”

So this year, you need to start with prayer and fasting. Once you get the direction you must start the action immediately. Don’t wait for too long. Learn to add seeking and knocking to your prayer.

