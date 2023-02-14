Diplomats pressure: Zamba withdraws Chizuma’s suspension

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba has withdrawn the interdiction of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma following pressure from diplomats.

In a letter dated 13th February, Zamba has said that Chizuma’s interdiction has been withdrawn because she is no longer facing criminal charges.

“Following the discontinuance of the case by the Director of Public Prosecutions, the interdiction order imposed on you is cancelled. You are therefore reinstated as Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau,” says Zamba.

The retraction of the interdiction order comes after diplomats lashes out at the Lazarus Chakwera administration for harrassing Chizuma.

United States Embassy in a statement last week wondered why the government was waging war against Chizuma instead of fighting corruption.

“These recent actions undermine the credibility of the Malawi Government’s stated commitment to the fight against corruption,” the embassy said in its statement.

Acting British High Commissioner to Malawi Sophia Willitts-King also shared similar concens saying government should not use the law, police and judicial system to frustrate the will of Malawians.

