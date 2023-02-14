DPP accuse MCP of blocking fundraising dinner

The Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) has accused the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of stopping the Malawi College of Medicine from hosting the DPP’s fundraising dinner.

Party spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba has said in a statement that the party has been forced to postpone its fundraising dinner following pressure the college was receiving from the ruling party.

“The DPP is shocked with the callous actions of the Government of Malawi Congress Party in threatening and subsequently stopping Malawi College of Medicine to host a duly contracted fundraising dinner dance,” said Namalomba.

He added that the MCP’s actions remind the DPP of dark days of the MCP which Malawians fought against in 1994 to usher in democratic freedoms in Malawi.

The fundraising dinner which was set to be held on February 18 has since been postponed to a later date and to a venue which will be announced.

Former President Peter Mutharika who is also DPP president was set to attend the event where tickets ranged from K5,000 to K25,000.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24