Grouping calls for Chakwera’s action on Chizuma arrest report

Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to act on the Commission of Inquiry report on the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma without fear of favour.

Board Chairperson of the Committee Robert Mkwezalamba told journalists on Friday in Lilongwe that they demand that Chakwera should end the saga of Chizuma by taking decisive actions as presented in the report without fearing the repercussions that may befall the nation given the massive interest the matter has generated locally and internationally.

Mkwezalamba added that the issue of the leaked Chizuma audio must be concluded with the state undertaking appropriate legal means to remedy the same while at the same time ensuring that the concerned individuals are freed legally so as to operate or serve with due protection of the law.

“While the charges against the ACB Director were dropped on her 6th December arrest, we opine that the same must be disposed of legally simply because the consequences of being charged with criminal defamation, rather than sued in terms of civil law, are significant.

“First, the accused person has to go through the rigours of a criminal prosecution, which may include arrest and detention and a harrowing criminal trial.

“The experiences of a criminal prosecution will occur even if the accused is found not guilty.

“Second , a criminal conviction has far-reaching effects, and because criminal conviction remains on an individual’s record , those effects are felt even after a sentence has been served,” he explained

He went on to say that the fight against corruption requires decisive actions, people with integrity but also focused strategies and action and while an attack on ACB Director has the effect of jeopardising the fight, it remains a challenge if collaboration institutions end up fighting for prominence or simply refuse to cooperate with the other.

Mkwezalamba then applauded the Commission for working within the time set and delivering the report as required and also commended the president for ordering the immediate release of the report recommendations and findings to the public as it offered the views that are being shared in public domain.

