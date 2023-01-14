Devotion: I will go and fight the Philistine

1Samuel 17:32-33 “ David said to Saul, “Let no man’s heart fail because of him. Your servant will go and fight with this Philistine.” Saul said to David, “You are not able to go against this Philistine to fight with him; for you are but a youth, and he a man of war from his youth.”

What an amazing scripture. David knew himself and his abilities and knew that he could use them to defeat the giant. King Saul however judged him from the outside and tells him he could not. David was a servant of King Saul and that even made him to be more despised by King Saul.

His brother also despised David because he was young. The brother had a picture of David as some little boy used to keep sheep in the bush. He didn’t know the other side of David.

1Samuel 17:28 “Eliab his oldest brother heard when he spoke to the men; and Eliab’s anger burned against David, and he said, “Why have you come down? With whom have you left those few sheep in the wilderness? I know your pride, and the naughtiness of your heart; for you have come down that you might see the battle.”

Despite all the discouragements, David never accepted negative opinion of others about him. He knew who he was. He knew he had a connection to Yahweh his God. He knew what God had deposited in him. He listened to God’s voice. He knew he should go for it and God will back him up. Never allow opinions of men to form a negative image about your abilities.

1Samuel 17:37 “David said, “Yahweh who delivered me out of the paw of the lion, and out of the paw of the bear, he will deliver me out of the hand of this Philistine…”

Never give up on God’s given purpose. Go for it and never look back. Those that think you won’t make it will soon call you great when you are successful. Listen to God not masses. Know yourself. Follow God who speaks to your heart. Don’t follow majority. Exodus 23:2 “You are not to follow the majority in doing wrong…”

Confession

I know who I am. I do not fail. Greater is He who is in me than the one in the world. I am a success. I am a winner all the time through Jesus who gives me strength. I will never be moved by majority who talk failure. I always talk success. In Jesus name. Amen.

