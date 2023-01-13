NRFA Unayo Division One Finals set for this weekend

Northern Region Football Association says all is set for Unayo Division One finals slated for this weekend at Karonga Stadium in Karonga, Northern Malawi.

Karonga based Songwe Kamu will battle it out with Chitipa Young K in Final at Karonga Stadium while Likoma based Ulisa will play against Nkhatabay based Chihame All Stars at Luwinga in Mzuzu.

“It has been a competitive league and as we said the sponsored have confirmed so we are having finals this Sunday at Karonga Stadium while the third place will be played in Mzuzu at Luwinga Complex ground,” said Masiya Nyasulu, the Association’s General Secretary.

Songwe Kamu coach Anold Mwagomba said his team is geared to lift the trophy.

“We are in high spirits as a team we are like playing home so we have all hope we will lift this cup at Karonga and people should expect Songwe Kamu to lift this cup”. Mwagomba said confidently.

Chitipa Young K head coach Haswel Munthali said they have a good squad capable of bringing the first ever Regional Unayo trophy to Chitipa.

“It has been a tough competition and my players have delivered and the hope is that we are grabbing this cup on Sunday, the cup should come home,” said Munthali.

Blessings Kaminga of Chitipa Young K is currently leading scorers chat with 5 goals.

The winner of the final will get MK 2 Million second placed will get MK 1.5 Million while the winner of third place game will get MK1 Million with fourth placed getting MK700 000 while Top goal scorer will pocket MK 150 000.

Standard Bank is sponsoring this year’s league to the tune of K15 Million for a season.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24 Mike