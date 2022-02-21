Questions loom over two aircrafts Malawi is getting from China

The Chinese Government has announced that it will be sending two Chinese-made aircrafts to Malawi soon, leading to questions on what Malawi will be giving back in exchange.

The announcement was made through a tweet on Saturday by Mr. Wu Peng, Director-General of Department of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

“Good news! two Chinese-made aircrafts #MA600 will be exported to #Malawi🇲🇼soon,” he said.

He added that Malawi Ambassador to China Allan J. Chintedza recently participated in an Aircraft Acceptance Summary Meeting in Xi’an.

“All inspection items are qualified,” Wu said.

Good news! two Chinese-made aircrafts #MA600 will be exported to #Malawi🇲🇼soon! Yesterday, H.E. Allan J.Chintedza, Malawi Ambassador to #China🇨🇳, participated in the Aircraft Acceptance Summary Meeting in Xi'an. All inspection items are qualified! pic.twitter.com/Ln5fR3RUC8 — 吴鹏 Wu Peng (@WuPeng_MFAChina) February 18, 2022

The announcement about the two aircrafts has led to questions as Malawians want know what Malawi will give China in exchange.

“What did we pledge in exchange for these?” asked a twitter user in reply to Wu.

What did we pledge in exchange for these? — Martyn McGrath 🇲🇼 (@MartynMCGrath) February 19, 2022

Another said: “Exported? Who ordered those? And since when does the rest of world fly on Chinese made planes? Hopefully it’s not a manipulative move to soften the Tonse led govt like Dpp to push the Chinese agenda! We need Boeing here not unsafe toys!!”

Exported? Who ordered those? And since when does the rest of world fly on chinese made planes? Hopefully it's not a manipulative move to soften the Tonse led govt like Dpp to push the Chinese agenda! We need Boeing here not unsafe toys!! — GIFT NGAUMA (@G_Ngauma) February 19, 2022

There are also questions on how the aircrafts will be used in Malawi. Some Twitter users who replied to Wu suspected that they will be given to the Malawi Defence Force.

Malawi and China established diplomatic ties in 2008 after the Southern African country dumped Taiwan.

Since then, the Chinese Government has assisted in the construction of the Malawi Parliament building, Bingu National Stadium, Karonga-Chitipa Road in the northern region, the Bingu Conference Center and Hotel, Malawi University of Science and Technology and Presidential Villas.

Recently, China has assisted Malawi with COVID-19 related medical assistance, construction of five community technical colleges and new medical equipment for Mzuzu Central Hospital. China is also supporting construction of a dual-carriage from Mchinji round-about to Kanengo junction.