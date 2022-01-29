Bushiri ranked fourth on list of 100 most talked Africans

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s popularity in Africa has, again, been cemented by the 2022 African Social Charts which has ranked him the fourth on the 100 most talked about Africans.

Egyptian and Liverpool soccer star Mo Salah comes first, South Africa’s rapper Casper Nyovest rated second and Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye playing the third.

Bushiri is the only Malawian on the chart.

The chart includes several great men and women in Africa from various fields ranging from sports, music, religion, politicians and academics.

Notable names include former South Africa president Jacob Zuma who comes 7th, Tanzania’s Diamond on the 11th, current South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on 30th and Davido on 21st.

The Africa Social charts began on the 27th of January 2021 and has been running ever since. It began as just a Top 20 and then went on to become a Top 40 with a more transparent method showing the points accumulated by each personality during that week.

The charts work by tracking the social media activity of each week in the whole of Africa. Currently, the chart tracks activity only on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Google.