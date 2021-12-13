Billy Kaunda distances himself from Anti-Tonse Government song “Abwana Mumve”

Musician and Member of Parliament for Mzimba West constituency Billy Kaunda has distanced himself from a song titled “Abwana Mumve” which criticises the Tonse Alliance Government.

“Abwana Mumve” a 10-minute-long anti-government alliance song is doing circles on social media with a caption “New song by Billy Kaunda”.

In the song, the singer has strongly criticised the Tonse Alliance government for giving Malawians empty promises such as creating 1 million jobs, universal fertilizer subsidy, Cheap passport fees among others.

But posting on his official Facebook page, Kaunda said he has not released any new song since his last album. He added that the song was actually done by Clement Bokosi.

He wrote: “There is a song, ‘Abwana Mumve’, circulating on the Social Media, allegedly sung by me. I wanted to say it was done by one Clement Bokosi from Mangochi. I have not released any song since my last album, ‘Hymns 2020’.