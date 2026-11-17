Patients and health workers have been exposed to harsh weather after stormy rains and strong winds blew off roofs at Phirilongwe Health Centre and staff houses in Chilipa, Mangochi District.



Mangochi District Council public relations officer Bishop Witmos said a classroom at Majuni Secondary School in Namwera had also been damaged, disrupting learning.



Witmos said an assessment was underway to establish the extent of the damage at the health centre and staff houses.



He said the incident came three days after similar storms blew off the roof of a classroom at Majuni Secondary School.

Chilipa health center damaged

“No students or teachers were affected, and the damaged classroom has been temporarily closed to avoid risks,” said Witmos.



He said the council was urging communities across the district to remain alert as the rainy season continues, particularly during periods of heavy rains and strong winds.



Witmos advised residents to take precautionary measures, monitor changing weather conditions and follow safety guidance from authorities to protect lives and property.



The damage raises concerns over the vulnerability of public infrastructure to extreme weather, particularly schools and health facilities that provide essential services to communities.