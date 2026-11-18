A blessing many farmers and families had eagerly waited for has instead brought heartbreak in Phalombe, where heavy rains accompanied by destructive winds have left hundreds of people homeless after ripping apart houses and destroying property.



According to Phalombe District Council, the disaster struck on 13 November and affected 425 households in T/A Mkhumba and Group Village Headman (GVH) Namasoko.



The council says 157 houses were completely destroyed, 88 were partially damaged and 179 had their roofs blown off, one person died and 19 were injured.



The council says 96 households have been displaced and are now sheltering at Chinjika Primary School, in makeshift shelters and with relatives.



The storm also damaged school buildings at Chinjika, Ming’ambo and Mvunguti primary schools.



The council adds that another disaster hit T/A Mkhumba on 16 November at around 6:00 pm, leaving some people injured, and that further assessment is under way.



However, the Council is appealing to development partners, government departments, humanitarian organisations, the private sector and well-wishers for maize, beans, salt, plastic sheeting, plastic cups and plates, and tents for learners.



It also needs support to repair school roofs, and welcomes financial contributions, bedding, clothing and other essential household items.