Mutharika supports Lilongwe schoolgirls

Schoolgirls at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School have received exercise books, pens and sanitary supplies in a donation aimed at easing some of the challenges they face in their education.



The supplies were donated on Friday by First Lady Gertrude Mutharika through Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust, in partnership with the Merck Foundation.



The donation also included soap and sugar, with the sanitary pads expected to help address some of the hygiene challenges that can affect girls’ school attendance.



BEAM Trust Board Chairperson Dingiswayo Jere said many girls face difficulties that can stand in the way of their education, making such support important.

Beam Trust donation

He said the First Lady, through BEAM Trust, was working with partners to help remove some of the barriers facing schoolgirls.



“Never give up. Always aspire to achieve big dreams. The First Lady is with you,” Jere told the learners.



The school’s head teacher welcomed the supplies, saying they would help address some of the needs of the students.



She urged the girls to remain focused on their studies and work hard to achieve their academic goals.



The handover was held under the theme “We Care For You”.