Hardy deal, harder choices

When money talks, integrity is put to the test. For one Creck Sporting player, an alleged K10 million match-fixing offer presented a choice between a lucrative deal and loyalty to the game.



The incident centres on defender Hardy Ng’andu, who has been accused by Creck Sporting Club of attempting to recruit a fellow player into an alleged plot to manipulate the outcome of their September 6, 2026 match against Chitipa United at Chitipa Stadium.



According to an expulsion letter dated November 10, the club alleges that Hardy was approached by an individual who offered money to ensure that Creck were trailing 3-0 at half-time.



The alleged offer was reportedly K10 million, but the teammate Hardy approached was not receptive to the proposal and instead reported the matter to the technical team, providing screenshots of their conversation as evidence.



The WhatsApp exchange dated September 1 contains a discussion of two possible arrangements involving K6 million and K10 million, both linked to conceding three goals in the first half. It also captures concerns about the consequences of compromising the game and losing people’s trust.



The teammate’s alleged decision to report the matter highlights the importance of integrity and accountability in football, where attempts to influence match outcomes can undermine the efforts of players, clubs and supporters who expect genuine competition.



Interestingly, Creck went on to draw 0-0 against Chitipa United, meaning the alleged proposal to have the team trailing by three goals at half-time did not materialise in the final result. However, the result alone does not establish whether an attempt to manipulate the match was made.



Following a disciplinary process, Creck’s Executive Committee resolved to expel Hardy from the team with immediate effect, according to the letter signed by General Secretary Aaron Abacus Kandiwo Mtaya. The club also informed him of his right to appeal to the Football Association of Malawi within seven days of receiving the letter.



The case raises wider questions about the pressures footballers face when confronted with financial inducements, the responsibility to report suspicious approaches and the need for effective mechanisms to protect the integrity of the game. Hardy’s response and any independent findings by FAM will be important in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the allegations.