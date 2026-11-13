Mkaka challenges critics to prove corruption

Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka has challenged anyone accusing him of corruption to present evidence, saying he is ready to face investigations into his affairs.



Mkaka said anti-corruption agencies were free to investigate him if there were reasonable grounds to suspect wrongdoing.



He also offered to provide documents proving the legitimate ownership of his assets, insisting that he had never stolen from anyone or abused his position for personal gain.



In a strongly worded statement, Mkaka criticised people who judge others based on rumours and unverified allegations.



“One thing I have learnt in life is that some people, in fact many, can hate someone who has never wronged them simply because they heard from another person, who also heard it from someone else, that the individual is a bad person,” he said.



He likened such hatred to a contagious disease, arguing that it spreads through hearsay rather than personal experience or verified facts.



Mkaka’s remarks come as he pushes back against negative perceptions and challenges his critics to back their claims with evidence rather than speculation.