Chakwera declares MCP is not for sale

Former President and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has warned individuals seeking to use money to influence the party’s leadership elections, insisting that the party cannot be bought by wealthy individuals.



Chakwera made the remarks during a press briefing at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe today, saying MCP belongs to all its members and not an individual or a small group.



He said the party had conducted an internal assessment whose findings would guide its reform and rebuilding process following its electoral defeat.



Chakwera also announced that MCP would hold elections at five levels, starting from the constituency level up to the national leadership, with no nomination fees required.



He said the decision was aimed at giving every capable member an opportunity to contest for any position without financial barriers.



“Anyone who is capable should be free to contest for any position of their choice,” said Chakwera.



He further disclosed that the party would hold its National Convention in 2029, where leaders would be elected.



Chakwera warned those planning to use their financial influence to interfere with the party’s electoral processes, stressing that leadership positions should not be determined by money.



“Let me warn those who want to disrupt the party using their money. They should understand that this party is not for sale,” he said.