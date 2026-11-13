Chakwera orders crackdown on errant MCP members

Former President and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has ordered disciplinary action against party members accused of violating its constitution and undermining its rules.



Chakwera has directed the party’s Disciplinary Committee to summon all members accused of misconduct and impose appropriate disciplinary measures against those found guilty.



He expressed concern over reports that some MCP members are blocking independent Members of Parliament seeking to join the party.



Chakwera has also instructed the Office of the Secretary General to establish clear procedures for admitting individuals who wish to become MCP members.



He further condemned individuals accused of tarnishing the party’s reputation, insisting that the MCP is not for sale.



Chakwera said the party is built on the principles of unity, integrity, obedience and discipline, which every member must respect.



He criticised those who claim to be loyal MCP supporters but make statements and engage in conduct that contradict the party’s constitution and established rules.