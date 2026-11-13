Jackie Chan’s legendary screen rival Hwang Jang-lee dies at 81

South Korean martial arts actor Hwang Jang-lee, famous for his fierce on-screen battles with Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan, has died at the age of 81.



Hwang rose to international fame during the 1970s and 1980s through Hong Kong martial arts cinema, earning a reputation for his extraordinary kicking techniques, speed and powerful fighting performances.



Advertisements He was popularly known as “Thunderleg” and the “King of Kicks” for his ability to execute high, rapid and technically impressive Taekwondo kicks.



Born in 1944 to Korean parents in Aomori, Japan, Hwang began martial arts training in 1957 before building a career as a Taekwondo instructor and later transitioning into acting. He made his film debut in 1974 before entering Hong Kong cinema in 1976 after being discovered by legendary producer Ng See-yuen.



His breakthrough came through films such as Secret Rivals (1976) and Secret Rivals 2 (1977), where he portrayed formidable villains and impressed audiences with his exceptional martial arts abilities.



Advertisements He later became internationally recognised for playing the Eagle Claw master opposite Jackie Chan in Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow (1978) and the fearsome villain in Drunken Master (1978).



Other notable films in which Hwang appeared include The Invincible Armour (1977), Dance of the Drunken Mantis (1979), Hitman in the Hand of Buddha (1981), Game of Death II (1981), Ninja in the Dragon’s Den (1982), Millionaires’ Express (1986) and No Retreat, No Surrender 2 (1987).



Beyond acting, Hwang also worked as a martial arts instructor, director and action choreographer.



Advertisements He directed several films and contributed to the development of Korean martial arts and their international recognition.



He also taught Taekwondo to prominent Hong Kong action stars, including Sammo Hung and Michelle Yeoh.