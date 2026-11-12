Chakwera to break silence

Former president Lazarus Chakwera is expected to address the public tomorrow as pressure mounts within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) over its leadership and political future.



Chakwera, who has maintained a low public profile since leaving office, is scheduled to hold a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe at 10am.



The briefing comes amid growing calls from some MCP supporters for an early party convention, while others want changes to the party constitution to allow Chakwera to contest for the presidency again.



His address is expected to clarify his position on the demands and the direction he wants the party to take.



The former president is also expected to face questions over growing discontent among some party members, particularly calls for the resignation of Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda over concerns about his leadership.



Beyond party politics, Chakwera is expected to comment on national challenges, including fuel shortages, foreign exchange scarcity, medicine shortages and hunger.



His appearance also comes as other MCP officials, including Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwila and Director of Campaigns Moses Kumkuyu, have been speaking publicly about the country’s challenges.



All eyes will be on Chakwera to hear what he says about the party’s internal disagreements and the wider issues affecting Malawians.