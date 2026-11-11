MRA arrests clearing agent over tax fraud

A customs clearing agent has been arrested for allegedly using a fake tax clearance certificate to evade more than K3.3 million in taxes.



In a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Affairs, Wilma Chalulu, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) says Samuel Kachigamba was arrested on November 10, 2026, over allegations that he used a fraudulent Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) to avoid paying Advance Income Tax amounting to K3,327,425.



Advertisements Kachigamba works as a Customs Clearing Agent and Imports and Exports Controller at KAS Freight Limited, based along Salmin Amour Road at Ginnery Corner in Blantyre.



According to MRA, the alleged fraud relates to the clearance of pinion and girth gears imported by Lime Co through Mwanza Border Station on July 14, 2025.



The authority alleges that Kachigamba obtained a fraudulent tax clearance certificate, which he knowingly forwarded to another customs clearing agent for uploading into the ASYCUDA World system to secure an unlawful exemption from Advance Income Tax.



Advertisements MRA says the certificate, referenced MRA/BSTO/TCC/006242 and dated April 16, 2025, was allegedly used in connection with Customs Declaration Number C13525.



The alleged offences fall under the Tax Administration Act of 2021, which criminalises interference with tax administration and the submission or use of false or misleading documents. The authority says the matter involves sections 107 and 105 of the Act.



MRA says it remains committed to protecting public revenue and enforcing tax laws while respecting the suspect’s right to due process and the presumption of innocence.