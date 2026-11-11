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Jomo faces K297.8m lawsuit

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Picsart 26 10 29 07 52 24 434- Malawi24

Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman is facing possible court action after failing to formally respond to a demand for K297.8 million in compensation from motorist Lordmarlven Nechavava.

Nechavava’s lawyer, Yankho Kawalewale of Ritz Attorneys-at-Law, said the legal team is now preparing documents to commence court proceedings following the expiry of the seven-day deadline on Monday.

Kawalewale said Osman’s failure to formally respond has prompted them to take the matter to court, adding that the mayor’s earlier social media remarks refusing to pay compensation or apologise do not carry legal weight.

Osman is accused of assaulting Nechavava with a stick last month at Mount Pleasant in Blantyre after the motorist allegedly challenged his handling of a fuel queue.

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