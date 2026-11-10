Chirwa’s freedom hangs on November ruling

With just 10 days standing between him and a possible taste of freedom, accused murderer Bishop Medram Felix Chirwa will, for now, have to continue preaching to fellow inmates as he waits for the High Court to decide his fate on November 20.



The bishop, who is accused of murdering FDH Bank employee Tathokoza Salimu, could walk out of prison if he satisfies bail conditions proposed by the State, including a K300 million property bond.



Advertisements The High Court’s Criminal Division in Lilongwe set November 20, 2026, for its ruling after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence on the conditions that should govern Chirwa’s possible release.



Although the State has indicated that it does not oppose his release, it wants the court to impose strict conditions to ensure he complies with bail requirements.



Presenting the State’s sworn response to the bail application, Directorate of Public Prosecutions lawyer Hassan Ayami proposed that Chirwa should provide registered property valued at not less than K300 million as bond, alongside two sureties each bound at K20 million, not in cash.



Advertisements The State also wants Chirwa to report to the DPP Criminal Registry every fortnight, starting November 21, 2026. Ayami said the requirement would help authorities monitor the accused’s compliance with bail conditions.



“Fortnightly reporting would ensure closer supervision and help monitor Chirwa’s compliance with the bail conditions,” he said.



However, Chirwa’s lawyer, Joseph Chiume, opposed the proposed reporting frequency, arguing that monthly reporting would be sufficient and more manageable for his client.



Advertisements Other conditions proposed by the State include surrendering his travel documents to the court, obtaining court permission before travelling outside the country and refraining from interfering with witnesses or ongoing investigations.



Justice Ngwira Mwakibinga adjourned the matter to November 20 for a ruling on the bail application.



Chirwa was arrested on October 6, 2026, in connection with Salimu’s death. Her body was discovered inside her vehicle at Chinkhota Village, near Tatolonga Bridge in Dowa District, on September 21, 2026.