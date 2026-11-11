Poverty pushes 180,000 learners out of school

More than 180,000 learners dropped out of primary school during the 2025/26 academic year, with truancy, poverty and family responsibilities accounting for nearly three-quarters of the recorded cases.



The Malawi Education Statistics Report for the 2025/26 academic year, released by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, shows that 180,708 learners dropped out of primary school out of a total enrolment of 5,663,335 pupils.



Advertisements The figure comprises 92,494 girls and 88,214 boys, representing a national dropout rate of 3.26 percent. Girls recorded a slightly higher dropout rate of 3.3 percent compared to 3.2 percent for boys.



According to the report, truancy was the leading cause of primary school dropouts, accounting for 53,652 cases (29.69 percent), followed by poverty, which accounted for 50,267 cases (27.82 percent).



Reacting to the findings, education expert Victor Chikoti said the statistics should serve as a wake-up call for the nation, urging parents, teachers and other stakeholders to work together to motivate learners to remain in school.



Advertisements Chikoti said there was also a need to change societal attitudes towards gender roles to prevent girls from being disadvantaged and pushed into early marriages at the expense of their education.



He further called for increased access to education loans, bursaries, scholarships and grants targeting needy and vulnerable learners.



Meanwhile, the report shows that primary school dropout cases have declined by 60.41 percent since 2022, falling from 456,536 to 180,708 in the 2025/26 academic year.



Advertisements At secondary school level, however, dropout cases increased from 25,977 in the 2024/25 academic year to 26,872 in 2025/26, representing an increase of 895 learners, or 3.4 percent.



The report shows that school fees were the leading cause of secondary school dropouts, accounting for 12,000 cases (44.7 percent).



Pregnancy accounted for 3,482 cases, while marriage contributed 3,483 cases. Other factors included long distances to school, which accounted for 2,017 cases, and lack of interest, which accounted for 2,304 cases.



The findings further show that marriage-related dropouts increased from 3,040 to 3,483 cases, while pregnancy-related cases rose from 3,288 to 3,482.