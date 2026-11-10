Sri Lankan national fined K100,000

A 53-year-old Sri Lankan national has been convicted and fined K100,000 by the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court for illegally staying in Malawi without valid immigration documents.



The convict, identified as Buddahima Wajirapani, was arrested by officers from the Regional Immigration Office in the Centre for failing to regularise his immigration status.



Advertisements According to the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, Wajirapani had reportedly been residing in Malawi since 2023 without valid documentation.



He was convicted under Section 21(1), as read with Section 37(d) of the Immigration Act.



The court fined him K100,000, with six months’ imprisonment with hard labour in default of payment.



Advertisements The court also ordered Wajirapani to regularise his immigration status within 90 days, warning that failure to comply could result in his deportation.



The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has since reminded all foreign nationals living in Malawi to ensure that their immigration documents remain valid and comply with the country’s immigration laws and regulations.