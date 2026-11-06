Mufti warns against Satan’s tricks

Malawi’s Grand Mufti Muhammad Uthman has warned Muslims against allowing Satan to use close family members and friends to lead them into wrongdoing.



He has urged believers to strengthen their faith, remain spiritually disciplined and seek Allah’s protection against temptations that can destroy relationships and weaken religious commitment.



Uthman made the remarks on Friday, November 6, 2026, during a special message marking the launch of his Questions and Answers programme on Radio Islam.



He said Satan works by creating divisions among people, encouraging evil and discouraging acts of kindness, unity and righteousness.



The Grand Mufti explained that a person’s vulnerability to Satan’s influence depends on the strength of their faith, warning that even spouses, children, relatives and friends can become channels through which people are led astray.



“The influence of Satan on a person varies depending on the weakness of their faith, and he often uses people close to them, including wives, husbands, children and friends, to mislead them,” he said.



Uthman further observed that even prophets faced resistance from people around them, saying Satan can influence individuals to engage in behaviour that goes against religious teachings.



He challenged Muslims to examine how family relationships can sometimes expose people to wrongdoing, particularly when husbands, wives or children influence one another towards unacceptable behaviour.



He urged believers to maintain personal hygiene, regularly engage in dhikr (remembrance of Allah), pray for divine protection and remain conscious of their religious responsibilities.



Uthman stressed that Satan’s ultimate mission is to turn people away from righteousness and prevent them from doing good, urging Muslims to remain firm in their faith and resist his temptations.