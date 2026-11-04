Kalindo calls off protests

Malawians who were preparing to take to the streets over fuel shortages, blackouts, water problems and corruption have been left waiting after Bon Kalindo and his Malawi First movement handed government another two weeks.



Malawi First has suspended demonstrations scheduled for November 5 following talks with government over mounting challenges affecting Malawians.



Kalindo says the decision follows government’s acknowledgement of the concerns and its commitment to address them.



Minister of Justice Charles Mhango says government will present proposed solutions to the challenges within two weeks.



Mhango says while some of the concerns require immediate intervention, others will need long-term solutions.



However, Kalindo has warned that the demonstrations could still proceed if government fails to honour its commitments.



Malawi First issued a seven-day ultimatum to government on October 29, demanding action on the concerns.