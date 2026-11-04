Kabambe bites Mutharika

The growing struggle to find foreign currency, fuel and essential medicines is testing the patience of many Malawians, and UTM president Dalitso Kabambe says the country’s hardships are the result of failed leadership that can no longer be ignored.



Kabambe has accused President Peter Mutharika and those entrusted with running the country of failing Malawians, warning that poor leadership inevitably carries consequences.



In a Facebook post, the UTM leader questioned whether Malawi is moving in the right direction, citing persistent forex shortages, corruption and what he described as a lack of accountability among those in power.



He listed a range of challenges facing the country, including loss-making parastatals, rising public debt, hospitals without medicines, and unreliable supplies of fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and water.



According to Kabambe, such problems do not emerge by chance but are a consequence of leadership failures that go unchecked.



“A country doesn’t get here by accident. It gets here when those entrusted to lead fail and failure has no consequences,” he said.



Kabambe argued that Malawi’s biggest challenge extends beyond shortages of essential goods and services, saying the deeper crisis is the absence of accountability among leaders.



“The real crisis isn’t just what’s running out. It’s accountability,” he wrote.



He challenged Malawians to honestly assess developments over the past 12 months by comparing what has deteriorated against what has improved.



Kabambe also urged citizens to examine the contrast between the lifestyles of those in leadership positions and the hardships faced by ordinary people before deciding whether the country is on the right path.



His remarks add to growing political debate over the state of the economy and public service delivery, areas that continue to dominate national discussions as many Malawians grapple with rising economic pressures.