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CAMA presses Mutharika over Ansah’s role

Politics
Img 20261018 115842 715- Malawi24

President Peter Mutharika is facing fresh pressure to explain the role of Vice President Jane Ansah, with the Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) warning that sidelining her could undermine the country’s constitutional principles.

CAMA wants Mutharika to give Ansah substantive responsibilities and publicly demonstrate that the two leaders are working together.

In a letter dated October 27, 2026, CAMA Executive Director John Kapito urged the President to allow Ansah to chair Cabinet meetings whenever he is absent.

Kapito argued that the Vice Presidency is a constitutional office established under Section 79 of the Constitution, not a position granted at the President’s discretion. He also reminded Mutharika that Malawians elected the two leaders on the same ticket.

CAMA raised concerns over the withdrawal of Ansah’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) and Public Sector Reforms portfolios in January 2026. It also cited her alleged exclusion from national events and the decision to send Second Vice President Enock Chihana to the August 2026 SADC Summit instead of her.

The association said giving Ansah meaningful responsibilities would strengthen governance and uphold the constitutional standing of the Vice Presidency.

Kapito further appealed to Mutharika to protect his legacy by ensuring that Ansah receives the respect and responsibilities befitting her office, warning that her alleged marginalisation could weaken women’s leadership and erode voters’ confidence.

There was no immediate comment from the Office of the President and Cabinet.

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